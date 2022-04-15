Widepoint (NYSE:WYY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Widepoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NYSE WYY opened at $3.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.51 million, a PE ratio of 85.02 and a beta of 0.86. Widepoint has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $9.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.13.

WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions. It operates through the Carrier Services and Managed Services segments. The Carrier Services segment includes bills for costs incurred to deliver phone, data and satellite and related mobile services for a connected device or end point.

