Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GNE opened at $6.52 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.83. Genie Energy has a twelve month low of $4.74 and a twelve month high of $6.98. The company has a market cap of $170.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.41.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genie Energy by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genie Energy by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 8,032 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genie Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genie Energy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 393,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 16,390 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genie Energy by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 35,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Genie Energy

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States, Finland, Sweden, Japan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE); GRE International; and Genie Renewables. The company also engages in the provision of energy advisory and brokerage services; solar panel manufacturing and distribution; solar installation design; and project management activities.

