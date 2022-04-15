Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lithium Americas Corp. owns Lithium Nevada and RheoMinerals Inc., a supplier of rheology modifiers for oilbased drilling fluids, coatings and specialty chemicals. Lithium Americas Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen raised Lithium Americas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lithium Americas from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler raised Lithium Americas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of LAC stock opened at $29.69 on Wednesday. Lithium Americas has a 1-year low of $11.84 and a 1-year high of $41.56. The company has a current ratio of 64.51, a quick ratio of 64.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.78 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.68 and a 200-day moving average of $29.31.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Sell-side analysts forecast that Lithium Americas will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAC. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after acquiring an additional 64,452 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 38.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 6.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the third quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

About Lithium Americas (Get Rating)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lithium Americas (LAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.