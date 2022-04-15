LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LCI Industries is a supplier of components to the recreational vehicle and manufactured housing industries as well as adjacent industries including bus, cargo and equestrian trailer, marine and heavy truck. The company’s product portfolio includes awnings, suspension enhancement, chassis, doors and laminates, electronics, interior, software and apps, windows and glass, thermoformed bath and kitchen products. LCI Industries, formerly known as formerly Drew Industries Incorporated, is based in Elkhart, Indiana. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LCII. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on LCI Industries from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.75.

Shares of NYSE:LCII opened at $104.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.75. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $99.22 and a 12 month high of $163.33.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Gero acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,055,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Lippert acquired 9,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $108.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 27,515 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,138. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in LCI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in LCI Industries during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in LCI Industries during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in LCI Industries by 869.6% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in LCI Industries during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 97.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

