Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Levi Strauss & Co. designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi’s(R), Dockers(R), Signature by Levi Strauss & Co.(TM) and Denizen(R)brands. Its products are sold through chain retailers, department stores, online sites and brand-dedicated retail stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.08.

LEVI opened at $19.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.50. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $30.84.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 40.41%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 28,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $682,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 13,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $268,654.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,000,088.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,125 shares of company stock worth $1,576,124. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

