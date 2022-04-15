LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LiqTech International, Inc. is a clean technology company. It engages in the provision of various technologies for the gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company sells its products to industrial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. LiqTech International, Inc. is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark. “

Separately, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of LiqTech International from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of LiqTech International stock opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.64 and a 200 day moving average of $5.19. The firm has a market cap of $43.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.59. LiqTech International has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $8.58.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 63.32% and a negative net margin of 60.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LiqTech International will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Laurence W. Lytton purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Laurence W. Lytton purchased 16,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.24 per share, for a total transaction of $84,306.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of LiqTech International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LiqTech International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,416,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 2,451.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 37,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 36,067 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiqTech International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 5,918 shares during the last quarter. 55.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LiqTech International, Inc engages in the manufacture of ceramic silicon carbide filters and membranes. The firm specializes in ceramic membranes for liquid filtration systems, diesel particulate filters (DPFs) to control soot exhaust particles from diesel engines, and plastic components for usage in various industries.

