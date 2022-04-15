Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lantronix designs, develops and markets products that enable almost any electronic device to be controlled, configured or reprogrammed over the Internet and/or intranets. The company’s products connect these electronic devices to the Internet and/or intranets by using the infrastructure already in place to connect businesses and homes to the Internet, including fiber optic, Ethernet and wireless connections. Its primary products that connect electronic devices are its Device Servers and Multiport Device Servers. “

Get Lantronix alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LTRX. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Lantronix in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Lantronix in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lantronix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lantronix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.11.

Shares of LTRX opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $226.93 million, a P/E ratio of -27.29 and a beta of 2.29. Lantronix has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.28.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.10 million. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a negative return on equity of 13.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lantronix will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hoshi Printer sold 12,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $82,137.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul H. Pickle sold 6,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $40,216.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,412 shares of company stock worth $157,674. 25.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lantronix by 93.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lantronix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Lantronix by 760,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 30,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the 3rd quarter valued at $703,000. Institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

About Lantronix (Get Rating)

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lantronix (LTRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.