Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

LUCD has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Lucid Diagnostics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Lucid Diagnostics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Lucid Diagnostics from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on Lucid Diagnostics in a report on Monday, December 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.14.

Shares of LUCD stock opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. Lucid Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $13.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.37.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lucid Diagnostics will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Lucid Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000.

