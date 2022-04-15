MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.10% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MorphoSys AG is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops treatment for cancer, inflammations and autoimmune diseases. The company’s proprietary portfolio consists of MOR208, MOR202, MOR103, MOR106 and MOR107. Its partnered programs lighthouse project includes Tremfya(R) and Gantenerumab. MorphoSys AG is based in Planegg, Germany. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MorphoSys from €50.00 ($54.35) to €40.00 ($43.48) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a €31.00 ($33.70) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of MorphoSys from €46.00 ($50.00) to €30.00 ($32.61) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MorphoSys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

NASDAQ:MOR opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $884.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.06. MorphoSys has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $24.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in MorphoSys by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in MorphoSys by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in MorphoSys by 993.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,303 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in MorphoSys by 713.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 10,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in MorphoSys by 325.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 9,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

