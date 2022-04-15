Zacks Investment Research Lowers Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) to Sell

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSYGet Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MARKS & SPENCER is one of the UK’s leading retailers, offering high quality, great value clothing, as well as home products and outstanding quality food. M&S employs over 75,000 people and has over 600 stores in the UK and over 275 stores in 39 territories around the world. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MAKSY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 265 ($3.45) to GBX 275 ($3.58) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.63.

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $7.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.35.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

