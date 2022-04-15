Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) & Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) Critical Comparison

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) and Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enterprise Products Partners and Kinetik’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enterprise Products Partners $40.81 billion 1.43 $4.64 billion $2.10 12.73 Kinetik $160.62 million 21.63 $99.22 million $5.13 13.75

Enterprise Products Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Kinetik. Enterprise Products Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kinetik, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and Kinetik, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enterprise Products Partners 0 3 3 1 2.71 Kinetik 0 0 2 0 3.00

Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus target price of $27.20, suggesting a potential upside of 1.72%. Kinetik has a consensus target price of $72.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.04%. Given Kinetik’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kinetik is more favorable than Enterprise Products Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Enterprise Products Partners and Kinetik’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enterprise Products Partners 11.36% 18.56% 7.32% Kinetik 25.18% -11.27% 2.94%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.8% of Enterprise Products Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of Kinetik shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.5% of Enterprise Products Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Kinetik shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Enterprise Products Partners has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kinetik has a beta of 3.28, meaning that its share price is 228% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Enterprise Products Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. Kinetik pays an annual dividend of $6.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. Enterprise Products Partners pays out 88.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kinetik pays out 117.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Enterprise Products Partners has raised its dividend for 26 consecutive years.

Summary

Enterprise Products Partners beats Kinetik on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enterprise Products Partners (Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services. The NGL Pipelines & Services segment offers natural gas processing and related NGL marketing services. It operates 19 natural gas processing facilities located in Colorado, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Texas, and Wyoming; NGL pipelines; NGL fractionation facilities; NGL and related product storage facilities; and NGL marine terminals. The Crude Oil Pipelines & Services segment operates crude oil pipelines; and crude oil storage and marine terminals, which include a fleet of 255 tractor-trailer tank trucks that are used to transport crude oil. It also engages in crude oil marketing activities. The Natural Gas Pipelines & Services segment operates natural gas pipeline systems to gather, treat, and transport natural gas. It leases underground salt dome natural gas storage facilities in Napoleonville, Louisiana; owns an underground salt dome storage cavern in Wharton County, Texas; and markets natural gas. The Petrochemical & Refined Products Services segment operates propylene fractionation and related marketing activities; butane isomerization complex and related deisobutanizer operations; and octane enhancement and high purity isobutylene production facilities. It also operates refined products pipelines and terminals; and ethylene export terminals, as well as provides refined products marketing and marine transportation services. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Kinetik (Get Rating)

Kinetik Holdings Inc. operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

