Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.61% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Montauk Renewables Inc. is a fully-integrated renewable energy company. It specializes in the management, recovery and conversion of biogas into renewable energy. Montauk Renewables Inc. is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Montauk Renewables in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

Montauk Renewables stock opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. Montauk Renewables has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -345.88 and a beta of -1.36.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Montauk Renewables had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that Montauk Renewables will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 596,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after buying an additional 151,680 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 6,602 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Montauk Renewables by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Montauk Renewables in the fourth quarter valued at $646,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Montauk Renewables by 200.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 582,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after acquiring an additional 388,961 shares in the last quarter. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

