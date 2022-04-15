Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) to Sell

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Maverix Metals Inc. is a gold royalty and streaming company. It is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$6.75 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Maverix Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.79.

NYSE MMX opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $781.58 million, a PE ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 12.46 and a current ratio of 12.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day moving average is $4.68. Maverix Metals has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 43.42%. The business had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Maverix Metals will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Maverix Metals by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Maverix Metals by 99.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 8,814 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Maverix Metals by 17.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 9,941 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Maverix Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Maverix Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 27.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

