Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. is dedicated to deliver the ultimate guest experience by providing exceptional services as well as the latest gaming, dining and hospitality amenities. With a main focus on their guests’ superior expectations, they continue to aggressively reinvest in our properties. As a market leader, they invite them to become more familiar with their company, their operations and their management team. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado, approximately 40 miles west of Denver. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRI opened at $86.64 on Wednesday. Monarch Casino & Resort has a fifty-two week low of $56.35 and a fifty-two week high of $89.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.19.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $111.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.03 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 16.57%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

