Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) to Hold

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mayville Engineering Company Inc. provides prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket services. It serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military and other end markets. The company also provides engineering and development services. It offers conventional and CNC stamping, shearing, fiber laser cutting, forming, drilling, tapping, grinding, tube bending, machining, welding, assembly and logistic services. Mayville Engineering Company Inc. is based in Wisconsin, United States. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Mayville Engineering from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of MEC stock opened at $8.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.59. Mayville Engineering has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $22.16. The company has a market capitalization of $178.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.42 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Mayville Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a positive return on equity of 2.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mayville Engineering will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,569,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 519,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,761,000 after purchasing an additional 202,948 shares during the period. Lewis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 4th quarter worth about $1,673,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,974,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 70,300 shares during the period. 37.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components.

