Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. provides entertainment experiences. The Company presents or hosts events in its diverse collection of venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, CA and The Chicago Theatre. Also under the MSG Entertainment umbrella is Tao Group Hospitality, with entertainment dining and nightlife brands including Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex and Cathédrale. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MSGE. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $80.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.00. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 52-week low of $60.26 and a 52-week high of $95.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $516.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.76 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a negative net margin of 29.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($5.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGE. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 341.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1,836.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

