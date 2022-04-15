Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Huntington Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.36.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 30.05%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HBAN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of HBAN opened at $13.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.01 and its 200-day moving average is $15.59. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 127.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,430,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730,125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,047,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337,573 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 91,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 825,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,759,000 after acquiring an additional 26,036 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total transaction of $54,401.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $128,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,374 shares of company stock worth $289,397. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

