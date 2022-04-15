Qorvo, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $3.58 Per Share (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Qorvo in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 12th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $3.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.83.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $185.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.50.

Shares of QRVO opened at $113.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.63. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $111.74 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.52.

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $113,462.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Qorvo by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 27,692 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Qorvo by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 839,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $164,220,000 after acquiring an additional 385,954 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Qorvo by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 13,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Qorvo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Qorvo by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 12,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

