ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $267.13.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RMD. Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company.

Get ResMed alerts:

RMD opened at $234.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.65. ResMed has a 1-year low of $187.09 and a 1-year high of $301.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.33.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47. The business had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.49 million. ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ResMed will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.32%.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.80, for a total transaction of $1,982,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.86, for a total transaction of $604,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,613 shares of company stock valued at $10,535,593. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in ResMed in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in ResMed in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 63.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ResMed (Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.