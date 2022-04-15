Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Veru Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VERU)

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Veru in a report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.26). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Veru’s FY2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

VERU has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Veru from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Veru from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Veru from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veru currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ:VERU opened at $14.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.96 and a 200-day moving average of $6.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.75 and a beta of 0.49. Veru has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $17.50.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 million. Veru had a negative net margin of 26.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VERU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Veru by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Veru during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC purchased a new position in Veru during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Veru during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Veru during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

