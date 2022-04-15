Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Gladstone Land in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.84 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.94.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Gladstone Land from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

LAND opened at $39.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.13. Gladstone Land has a twelve month low of $19.95 and a twelve month high of $40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.64.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0454 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently -186.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 635.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

