Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Tesco in a research report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now expects that the company will earn $0.92 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.97.

Get Tesco alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TSCDY. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSCDY opened at $10.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.43. Tesco has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $12.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

About Tesco (Get Rating)

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through operating stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.