TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $159.87.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TEL opened at $120.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.69. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $120.75 and a twelve month high of $166.44. The firm has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.32.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 27.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile (Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.