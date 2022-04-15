Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.84 Per Share

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Associated British Foods in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.14.

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Associated British Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Associated British Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Associated British Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Associated British Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,367.50.

OTCMKTS ASBFY opened at $21.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.39. Associated British Foods has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $34.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

About Associated British Foods (Get Rating)

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.