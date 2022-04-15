Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $311.34.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNOW. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.
In other Snowflake news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $78,405.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of SNOW opened at $198.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $237.80 and its 200-day moving average is $297.80. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $164.29 and a 12 month high of $405.00. The firm has a market cap of $62.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.12 and a beta of 1.59.
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.45%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.
Snowflake Company Profile (Get Rating)
Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Snowflake (SNOW)
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- Fasten Your Seatbelts, Fastenal Is About To Move Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.