Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $311.34.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNOW. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other Snowflake news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $78,405.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 475.0% in the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Snowflake by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNOW opened at $198.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $237.80 and its 200-day moving average is $297.80. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $164.29 and a 12 month high of $405.00. The firm has a market cap of $62.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.12 and a beta of 1.59.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.45%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

