Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.00.

ETR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Vertical Research downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Entergy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th.

ETR opened at $124.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.64. Entergy has a 12-month low of $98.50 and a 12-month high of $124.76.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Entergy will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.92%.

In related news, CEO Leo P. Denault sold 57,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $6,952,468.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,087,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,251 shares of company stock worth $25,937,864 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Entergy by 94.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,747,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,938 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Entergy by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,028,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,354,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,132 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Entergy by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,152,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,030,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,409 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Entergy by 948.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,343,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Entergy by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,965,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,911,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,571 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

