American Energy Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

American Energy Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 65.4% from the March 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of AEPT stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.12. American Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.31.
About American Energy Partners (Get Rating)
