American Energy Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

American Energy Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 65.4% from the March 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of AEPT stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.12. American Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.31.

About American Energy Partners (Get Rating)

American Energy Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sources, treats, and distributes reclaimed water in the United States. It engages in the designing, construction, and operation of regional water treatment facilities that serve industrial, energy, and government sectors. The company also focuses on drilling, operating, and partnership opportunities in the upstream oil and gas space.

