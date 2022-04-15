adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Short Interest Down 61.7% in March

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 61.7% from the March 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 233,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADDYY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of adidas by 78.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of adidas by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its position in adidas by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its stake in adidas by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of adidas by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $108.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.92. adidas has a 1 year low of $93.86 and a 1 year high of $199.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADDYY. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of adidas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on adidas from €340.00 ($369.57) to €315.00 ($342.39) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on adidas from €280.00 ($304.35) to €255.00 ($277.17) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Baader Bank cut adidas to a “reduce” rating and set a €190.00 ($206.52) price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.50.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

