AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 175,700 shares, an increase of 120.7% from the March 15th total of 79,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 364,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

AAC Technologies stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. AAC Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.10.

Get AAC Technologies alerts:

AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. AAC Technologies had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $752.56 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that AAC Technologies will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AAC Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

About AAC Technologies (Get Rating)

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions to enhance user experience of smart mobile devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Dynamic Components, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AAC Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAC Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.