Short Interest in Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Declines By 61.4%

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a decline of 61.4% from the March 15th total of 72,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ADMLF opened at $1.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.89. Adriatic Metals has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $2.50.
Adriatic Metals Company Profile
