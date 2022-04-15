Short Interest in Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Declines By 61.4%

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a decline of 61.4% from the March 15th total of 72,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADMLF opened at $1.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.89. Adriatic Metals has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $2.50.

Get Adriatic Metals alerts:

Adriatic Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It explores for zinc, lead, barite, gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Bosnia and Herzegovina. It also operates Raska Project in Serbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adriatic Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adriatic Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.