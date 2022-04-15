Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP) Short Interest Up 136.5% in March

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,400 shares, a growth of 136.5% from the March 15th total of 47,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

ACXP opened at $4.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.31. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACXP. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 91.0% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 0.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, LLC, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. Its lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

