Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Short Interest Up 180.5% in March

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 97,900 shares, an increase of 180.5% from the March 15th total of 34,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 145,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YTRA. Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Yatra Online during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Yatra Online by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Yatra Online in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Yatra Online during the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 450.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 28,578 shares during the last quarter. 53.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yatra Online alerts:

NASDAQ:YTRA opened at $1.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.27 million, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Yatra Online has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $2.80.

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yatra Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatra Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.