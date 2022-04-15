AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 131,200 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the March 15th total of 305,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,314,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AIA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Get AIA Group alerts:

Shares of AIA Group stock opened at $40.64 on Friday. AIA Group has a 1 year low of $36.24 and a 1 year high of $54.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.98 and a 200 day moving average of $42.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance based financial services. The company offers life insurance, accident, and health insurance and savings plans; and employee benefits, credit life, and pension services to corporate clients. It also distributes investment and other financial services products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AIA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.