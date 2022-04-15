AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIYGet Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 131,200 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the March 15th total of 305,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,314,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AIA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of AIA Group stock opened at $40.64 on Friday. AIA Group has a 1 year low of $36.24 and a 1 year high of $54.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.98 and a 200 day moving average of $42.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

AIA Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance based financial services. The company offers life insurance, accident, and health insurance and savings plans; and employee benefits, credit life, and pension services to corporate clients. It also distributes investment and other financial services products.

