Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.92

Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.92 and traded as low as $0.83. Genius Brands International shares last traded at $0.84, with a volume of 2,996,620 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $254.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.85.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNUS. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its stake in Genius Brands International by 51.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Genius Brands International by 20.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 15,048 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Genius Brands International by 40.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 16,327 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Genius Brands International by 112.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 17,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Genius Brands International by 887.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18,674 shares during the last quarter. 19.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Rainbow Rangers, an animated series about the adventures of seven magical girls; Llama Llama, an animated series; SpacePop is a music and fashion driven animated property; Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.

