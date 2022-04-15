$3.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) to announce sales of $3.40 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for FOX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.49 billion and the lowest is $3.35 billion. FOX posted sales of $3.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FOX will report full year sales of $13.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.85 billion to $13.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $14.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.70 billion to $15.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FOX.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Vertical Research raised FOX to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.91.

FOX stock opened at $39.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.91. FOX has a 12 month low of $34.16 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.59%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 20.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of FOX by 42.0% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 40,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 11,871 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 93.2% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 39,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 19,230 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of FOX by 29.4% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 212,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after acquiring an additional 48,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 15.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 54.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

