Zacks: Analysts Expect First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $131.07 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) will announce $131.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Merchants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $130.10 million to $132.00 million. First Merchants reported sales of $124.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full year sales of $598.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $587.20 million to $615.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $667.00 million, with estimates ranging from $656.00 million to $682.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Merchants.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). First Merchants had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 36.97%. The business had revenue of $127.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Merchants in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Merchants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of FRME stock opened at $39.85 on Friday. First Merchants has a 12 month low of $37.67 and a 12 month high of $48.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.45 and a 200-day moving average of $42.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.45%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRME. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in First Merchants by 49,225.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 826,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,568,000 after acquiring an additional 824,522 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Merchants in the fourth quarter valued at $22,369,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,955,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,686,000 after purchasing an additional 231,037 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 74.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 316,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,245,000 after purchasing an additional 134,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 96.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 248,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,514,000 after purchasing an additional 122,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

