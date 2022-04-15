Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 315,700 shares, a growth of 105.5% from the March 15th total of 153,600 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

APM stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. Aptorum Group has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $3.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.86.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Aptorum Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aptorum Group in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Aptorum Group by 450.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 67,058 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Aptorum Group by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 108,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 50,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aptorum Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 8,140 shares in the last quarter. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptorum Group Limited, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for the treatment of diseases with a focus on infectious diseases and cancers. Its pipeline enables the discovery of new therapeutics assets, such as systematic screening of existing approved drug molecules, and microbiome-based research platform for treatments of metabolic diseases.

