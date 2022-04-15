AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in March

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:AGLXY opened at $5.97 on Friday. AGL Energy has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $7.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.78.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0603 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.96%.

AGL Energy Limited supplies energy and other services to residential, small and large businesses, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates in three segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The company engages in generating electricity through thermal, hydro, wind, and solar power generation plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, solar, and energy products and services.

