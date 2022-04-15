Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 137,600 shares, a growth of 187.9% from the March 15th total of 47,800 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

AHPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Allied Healthcare Products from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allied Healthcare Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allied Healthcare Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Allied Healthcare Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Allied Healthcare Products by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter.

AHPI opened at $2.80 on Friday. Allied Healthcare Products has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $16.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 million, a P/E ratio of -11.20 and a beta of -4.39.

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $6.81 million for the quarter.

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.

