Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 58.8% from the March 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Wilhelmina International by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 11,434 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wilhelmina International during the third quarter worth about $382,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Wilhelmina International during the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wilhelmina International by 31.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 5,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Wilhelmina International in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Wilhelmina International alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of WHLM opened at $5.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.01 million, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.67. Wilhelmina International has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $14.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Wilhelmina International (Get Rating)

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.