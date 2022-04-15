Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $79.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) to post $79.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $76.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $84.82 million. Amicus Therapeutics reported sales of $66.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $366.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $365.50 million to $366.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $513.57 million, with estimates ranging from $490.65 million to $536.49 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amicus Therapeutics.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.98% and a negative return on equity of 87.21%. The company had revenue of $82.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS.

FOLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.14.

In related news, insider Ellen Rosenberg sold 11,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $99,823.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $109,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,522 shares of company stock worth $296,833 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOLD. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 17.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,659,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,217 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 97.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,487,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,700,000 after purchasing an additional 735,649 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 755.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 402,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 355,695 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $8.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.18. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.32.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

