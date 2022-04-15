VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,810,000 shares, a growth of 179.7% from the March 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,277,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
ANGL stock opened at $29.43 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $33.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.34 and a 200-day moving average of $31.87.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%.
