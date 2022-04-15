Zacks: Analysts Expect FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $194.33 Million

Equities research analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) will report $194.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for FormFactor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $195.00 million and the lowest is $194.00 million. FormFactor posted sales of $186.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full year sales of $821.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $817.00 million to $831.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $857.50 million, with estimates ranging from $850.00 million to $865.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FormFactor.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $205.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.17 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, CL King boosted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:FORM opened at $36.00 on Friday. FormFactor has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $50.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.22.

In related news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $99,864.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FormFactor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,102,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in FormFactor by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in FormFactor by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 34,099 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in FormFactor by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,884,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $543,349,000 after purchasing an additional 436,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in FormFactor by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

