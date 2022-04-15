Short Interest in Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Drops By 54.8%

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 54.8% from the March 15th total of 4,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AIRT opened at $18.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.97 million, a PE ratio of 61.37 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95. Air T has a 52 week low of $17.02 and a 52 week high of $43.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.33.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The transportation company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.43 million during the quarter. Air T had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 5.24%.

AIRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air T in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Air T from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other news, CEO Nicholas John Swenson purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.72 per share, with a total value of $27,192.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,165 shares of company stock worth $130,299. Insiders own 62.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIRT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Air T by 1,771.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Air T by 27.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air T during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Air T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of overnight air freight service to the express delivery industry, manufactures and sells aircraft deicers and other industrial equipment, and provides ground support equipment and facilities maintenance to airlines. It operates through the following segments: Overnight Air Cargo, Ground Equipment Sales, Ground Support Services, Printing Equipment & Maintenance, Commercial Aircrafts Engines & Parts, Printing Equipment & Maintenance and Corporate & Other.

