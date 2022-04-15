Brokerages Anticipate Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $270,000.00

Analysts forecast that Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) will post sales of $270,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Humacyte’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $130,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $400,000.00. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Humacyte will report full-year sales of $1.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $550,000.00 to $1.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $15.95 million, with estimates ranging from $2.05 million to $29.85 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Humacyte.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.61.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HUMA. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Humacyte from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Humacyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.65.

Shares of HUMA stock opened at $7.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 20.75 and a current ratio of 20.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.88. Humacyte has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $17.45.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUMA. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its position in Humacyte by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 18,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Humacyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Humacyte in the fourth quarter worth $10,158,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Humacyte in the fourth quarter worth $563,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. 6.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

