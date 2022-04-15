Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 45.2% from the March 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Alternative Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 15,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTY opened at $12.71 on Friday. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $13.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day moving average of $13.14.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%.

