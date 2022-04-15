Zacks: Analysts Expect 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $113.53 Million

Equities analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) will report $113.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for 10x Genomics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $110.90 million to $115.00 million. 10x Genomics reported sales of $105.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 10x Genomics will report full-year sales of $613.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $606.10 million to $618.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $855.25 million, with estimates ranging from $827.30 million to $906.49 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for 10x Genomics.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 11.87% and a negative return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $143.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. 10x Genomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TXG. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 10x Genomics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.71.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $28,292.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $1,617,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,199 shares of company stock worth $2,790,248 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXG. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,327,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,479,000 after acquiring an additional 191,777 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,582,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG opened at $64.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.77 and a beta of 1.68. 10x Genomics has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $208.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.73.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

