Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Antofagasta (ANFGF)

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS: ANFGF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/13/2022 – Antofagasta had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from GBX 1,600 ($20.85) to GBX 1,700 ($22.15).

4/5/2022 – Antofagasta had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,500 ($19.55) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 1,300 ($16.94).

3/30/2022 – Antofagasta was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

3/25/2022 – Antofagasta was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $1,450.00 price target on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Antofagasta had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,250 ($16.29) to GBX 1,300 ($16.94).

3/9/2022 – Antofagasta had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 1,750 ($22.80) to GBX 1,950 ($25.41).

2/23/2022 – Antofagasta had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,350 ($17.59) to GBX 1,340 ($17.46).

OTCMKTS:ANFGF opened at $21.80 on Friday. Antofagasta plc has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.63 and its 200-day moving average is $19.48.

Antofagasta plc operates in the mining business. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 50% interest in the ZaldÃ­var mine, and a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine located in Chile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.