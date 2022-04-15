$12.19 Billion in Sales Expected for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYBGet Rating) will post sales of $12.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.49 billion and the lowest is $10.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries posted sales of $9.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full-year sales of $48.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.88 billion to $52.84 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $46.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.35 billion to $52.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYBGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.22). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.53.

LYB opened at $107.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.36 and its 200-day moving average is $96.67. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $84.17 and a one year high of $118.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TPG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth $274,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 18,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

