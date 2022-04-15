Short Interest in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Grows By 179.5%

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a growth of 179.5% from the March 15th total of 633,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,099,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,306,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $7,343,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 145.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 19,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $73.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.72. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $73.48 and a 12 month high of $93.26.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (Get Rating)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.